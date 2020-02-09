Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $174,234.00 and approximately $22,701.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

