Scotiabank Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Sector Perform

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE CAE traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 637,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,634 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

