SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $14,969.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $14,969.00 and $33.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

