Scry.info (DDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $400,523.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

