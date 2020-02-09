Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 0.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SEA worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SEA by 760.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,799 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 137,699 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

SE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 3,071,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,677. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.41. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $47.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.