SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after buying an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

