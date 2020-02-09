Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Buys 168,507 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,507 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 68.7% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The stock has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

