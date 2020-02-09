Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 31.3% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Infosys worth $34,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Infosys by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 216,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,475. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.