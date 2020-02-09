Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $54.10 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $1,402,063.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,834.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.