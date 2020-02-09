Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of STX stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $136,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,037,648. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

