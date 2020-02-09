SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,209,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

