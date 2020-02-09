SecretCoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. SecretCoin has a total market cap of $16,622.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SecretCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000282 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About SecretCoin

SecretCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

