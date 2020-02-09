SecretCoin (SCRT) Price Reaches $0.0040

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. SecretCoin has a total market cap of $16,705.00 and $2.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000320 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SecretCoin Profile

SecretCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SecretCoin is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

