Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) & First Bank (OTCMKTS:FRBA) Head to Head Survey

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Security Federal Co. (SC) and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bank has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.26%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Dividends

Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Bank pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal Co. (SC) 16.93% 8.77% 0.81% First Bank 17.28% 7.83% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal Co. (SC) $46.03 million 2.17 $7.21 million N/A N/A First Bank $88.17 million 2.30 $15.24 million $0.84 12.87

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bank beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

