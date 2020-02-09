Seele One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.82 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Seele has a total market capitalization of $70.73 million and approximately $42.82 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, HADAX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Seele has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.05809955 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00129036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Seele is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele is seele.pro.

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX, HADAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

