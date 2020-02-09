Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to post sales of $289.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.49 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $362.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.48 million, a P/E ratio of -711.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

