Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0020

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Tidex and Binance. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $5.95 million and $3.55 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.05809955 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00129036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

