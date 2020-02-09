SelfSell 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,956.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $157,270.00 and approximately $10,956.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

