SelfSell Trading Up 17.5% This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $164,189.00 and approximately $15,136.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

