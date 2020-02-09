Semux (SEM) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $1.39 million and $35,453.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025810 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021339 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002193 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000542 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.