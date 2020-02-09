Sentinel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,986.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $50,986.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

