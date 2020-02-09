Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $51,149.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

