Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $95,547.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

