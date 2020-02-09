SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $109,003.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.02259824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.55 or 0.04446526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00765750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00831584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00116146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009557 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00704727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

