SHIELD (XSH) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $103,716.00 and $42.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,074.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.02241115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.04411213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00752843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00853331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00114071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00701980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

