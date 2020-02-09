Shift Market Cap Reaches $439,102.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex and Livecoin. Shift has a total market capitalization of $439,102.00 and approximately $356.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,729,963 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.