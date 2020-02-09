Shift (SHIFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $442,881.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Shift has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit. Shift has a total market cap of $442,881.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,731,276 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.