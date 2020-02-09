ShowHand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $18,162.00 and $11.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

