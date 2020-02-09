ShowHand (HAND) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $18,338.00 and $4,625.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.