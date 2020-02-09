SIBCoin Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $675,932.00 and approximately $2,276.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Upbit, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,110.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.02265086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.04450598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00765884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00837822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00703783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,193,060 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

