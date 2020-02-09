SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0351 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $638,122.00 and $3,780.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,050.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02231683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.04411168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00753604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00850122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00114684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009849 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00697205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,194,505 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, C-CEX, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

