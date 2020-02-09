Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.31% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period.

Shares of ILTB opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

