Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

LYB stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

