Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.