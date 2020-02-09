Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 111.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $37.52 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

