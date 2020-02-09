Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

