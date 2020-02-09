Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $163.11 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

