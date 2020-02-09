Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.66% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000.

NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.