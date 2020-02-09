Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of BIP opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

