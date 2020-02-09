Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 12,896 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 954.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.