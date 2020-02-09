Sigma Planning Corp Sells 623 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $361.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.45.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

