Signatum Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,867.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Signatum has a market cap of $43,867.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signatum has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Signatum coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026618 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011239 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.75 or 0.02774741 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000571 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

SIGT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

