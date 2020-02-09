Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after buying an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1,423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 300,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Silgan by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 281,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 129,930 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 125,473 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.