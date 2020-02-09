Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 631,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,840. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,029,892 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,372,999 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $114,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,603,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $63,562,000 after purchasing an additional 910,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

