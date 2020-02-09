Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.13 ($89.68).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €94.48 ($109.86) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €91.76 and a 200-day moving average of €77.37. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

