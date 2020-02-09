Silverway Price Tops $0.0548 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $94,944.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,050.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.04411168 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00750758 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

