Silverway (SLV) Price Reaches $0.0586 on Major Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $143,246.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,110.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.04450598 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

