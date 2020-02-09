SIMDAQ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One SIMDAQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. SIMDAQ has a total market cap of $74,743.00 and $2.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIMDAQ has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIMDAQ Token Profile

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official. The official website for SIMDAQ is simdaq.com/#.

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

