Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 1,323,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,888. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,282.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo acquired 16,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 123,291 shares of company stock worth $2,981,736 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

