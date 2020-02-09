Single Collateral DAI Reaches Market Cap of $22.62 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $22.62 million and $207,854.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.79 or 0.05789226 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039058 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 22,569,740 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

